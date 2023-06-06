Shop
Finnmark's wild northern coast is dotted with fishing villages and riven with grand fjords, while the vast interior is dominated by the broad Finnmarksvidda plateau, a stark wilderness. This is the home of Nordkapp, but also so much more, with Alta, Hammerfest and Honningsvåg providing gateways to some really stunning country.
Western Finnmark
This superb museum is in Hjemmeluft, at the western end of town. It features exhibits and displays on Sami culture, Finnmark military history, the Alta…
Western Finnmark
Opened in 2013, the daringly designed Northern Lights Cathedral, next to the Scandic Hotel Alta, is one of the architectural icons of the north, with its…
Royal & Ancient Polar Bear Society
Western Finnmark
Dedicated to preserving Hammerfest culture, the Royal & Ancient Polar Bear Society (founded in 1963) features exhibits on Arctic hunting and local history…
Western Finnmark
The design of Hammerfest's contemporary church, consecrated in 1961, was inspired by the racks used for drying fish in the salty sea air all across…
Western Finnmark
No roads cross through the 747 sq km of Stabbursdalen National Park, which offers a spectacular glacial canyon and excellent hiking in the world's most…
Western Finnmark
The Stabbursnes Nature Reserve extends over the wetlands and mudflats at the estuary of the Stabburselva. Birdwatchers come to observe the many species of…
Western Finnmark
Local artist Eva Arnesen designed the Nobel Peace Prize diploma that was awarded to Jody Williams and the campaign to ban landmines. Arnesen's paintings…
Western Finnmark
On the Fuglenes peninsula, just across the harbour, is the Meridianstøtta, a marble column commemorating the first survey (1816–52) by Russian scientist…
