Western Finnmark

Hammerfest with church in the north of Norway

Overview

Finnmark's wild northern coast is dotted with fishing villages and riven with grand fjords, while the vast interior is dominated by the broad Finnmarksvidda plateau, a stark wilderness. This is the home of Nordkapp, but also so much more, with Alta, Hammerfest and Honningsvåg providing gateways to some really stunning country.

  • Alta Museum.

    Alta Museum

    Western Finnmark

    This superb museum is in Hjemmeluft, at the western end of town. It features exhibits and displays on Sami culture, Finnmark military history, the Alta…

  • The main entrance side of the Northern Lights Cathedral.

    Northern Lights Cathedral

    Western Finnmark

    Opened in 2013, the daringly designed Northern Lights Cathedral, next to the Scandic Hotel Alta, is one of the architectural icons of the north, with its…

  • Royal & Ancient Polar Bear Society

    Royal & Ancient Polar Bear Society

    Western Finnmark

    Dedicated to preserving Hammerfest culture, the Royal & Ancient Polar Bear Society (founded in 1963) features exhibits on Arctic hunting and local history…

  • Hammerfest Kirke

    Hammerfest Kirke

    Western Finnmark

    The design of Hammerfest's contemporary church, consecrated in 1961, was inspired by the racks used for drying fish in the salty sea air all across…

  • Stabbursdalen National Park is home to the northernmost pine forest in the world.

    Stabbursdalen National Park

    Western Finnmark

    No roads cross through the 747 sq km of Stabbursdalen National Park, which offers a spectacular glacial canyon and excellent hiking in the world's most…

  • Stabbursnes Nature Reserve

    Stabbursnes Nature Reserve

    Western Finnmark

    The Stabbursnes Nature Reserve extends over the wetlands and mudflats at the estuary of the Stabburselva. Birdwatchers come to observe the many species of…

  • Kulturbanken Galleri

    Kulturbanken Galleri

    Western Finnmark

    Local artist Eva Arnesen designed the Nobel Peace Prize diploma that was awarded to Jody Williams and the campaign to ban landmines. Arnesen's paintings…

  • Meridian Monument

    Meridian Monument

    Western Finnmark

    On the Fuglenes peninsula, just across the harbour, is the Meridianstøtta, a marble column commemorating the first survey (1816–52) by Russian scientist…

