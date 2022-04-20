Pulau Tioman

Overview

Sitting like an emerald dragon guarding the translucent waters of the South China Sea, Tioman Island offers every possible shade of paradise. There are cascading waterfalls, rigorous jungle hikes that take you past hibiscus blooms under an evergreen canopy, and a wide range of laid-back villages facing idyllic beaches. And then there's the gorgeous sea of greens, blues and chartreuse swirls that beckons you to paddle, snorkel, dive and sail.

  • Kampung Juara

    Kampung Juara

    Pulau Tioman

    Its sleepy hideaway bliss is slightly ended by the road crossing the island interior, but Juara remains lovely, offering two long stretches of wide, white…

  • Kampung Salang

    Kampung Salang

    Pulau Tioman

    The backpacker haven of Kampung Salang is around the headland north of ABC, Monkey Beach and Monkey Bay. Come to snorkel off nearby Coral Island, do a…

  • Kampung Paya

    Kampung Paya

    Pulau Tioman

    The moderately priced resorts here, offering all-inclusive packages, make Paya popular with Singaporeans, the mainland Chinese and the organised-tour set…

  • Kampung Air Batang

    Kampung Air Batang

    Pulau Tioman

    ABC's beach is usually best at the southern and northern ends, although the sands are constantly shifting so this is changeable. Quite a bit of the…

  • Kampung Tekek

    Kampung Tekek

    Pulau Tioman

    Tioman’s commercial hub is a good, strategic central location from which to explore the rest of the island, and the beach on the southern end of town is…

  • Kampung Mukut

    Kampung Mukut

    Pulau Tioman

    This traditional and secluded kampung may be one of the prettiest villages on the island, and the beach is lovely. If it’s traditional Malaysian life you…

  • Kampung Nipah

    Kampung Nipah

    Pulau Tioman

    Offering a serene length of beach on the edge of the forest, rugged and isolated Nipah is the way to go for those wanting to leave the world behind (the…

  • Marine Park Information Centre

    Marine Park Information Centre

    Pulau Tioman

    With coral displays, short videos and plenty of information on marine flora and fauna, this centre, north of Tekek Airport, is a worthwhile stop…

