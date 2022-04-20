Shop
Sitting like an emerald dragon guarding the translucent waters of the South China Sea, Tioman Island offers every possible shade of paradise. There are cascading waterfalls, rigorous jungle hikes that take you past hibiscus blooms under an evergreen canopy, and a wide range of laid-back villages facing idyllic beaches. And then there's the gorgeous sea of greens, blues and chartreuse swirls that beckons you to paddle, snorkel, dive and sail.
Pulau Tioman
Its sleepy hideaway bliss is slightly ended by the road crossing the island interior, but Juara remains lovely, offering two long stretches of wide, white…
Pulau Tioman
The backpacker haven of Kampung Salang is around the headland north of ABC, Monkey Beach and Monkey Bay. Come to snorkel off nearby Coral Island, do a…
Pulau Tioman
The moderately priced resorts here, offering all-inclusive packages, make Paya popular with Singaporeans, the mainland Chinese and the organised-tour set…
Pulau Tioman
ABC's beach is usually best at the southern and northern ends, although the sands are constantly shifting so this is changeable. Quite a bit of the…
Pulau Tioman
Tioman’s commercial hub is a good, strategic central location from which to explore the rest of the island, and the beach on the southern end of town is…
Pulau Tioman
This traditional and secluded kampung may be one of the prettiest villages on the island, and the beach is lovely. If it’s traditional Malaysian life you…
Pulau Tioman
Offering a serene length of beach on the edge of the forest, rugged and isolated Nipah is the way to go for those wanting to leave the world behind (the…
Marine Park Information Centre
Pulau Tioman
With coral displays, short videos and plenty of information on marine flora and fauna, this centre, north of Tekek Airport, is a worthwhile stop…
