The backpacker haven of Kampung Salang is around the headland north of ABC, Monkey Beach and Monkey Bay. Come to snorkel off nearby Coral Island, do a spot of diving and stay for the beach parties. For many, Salang’s star attractions are the monstrous monitor lizards that lurk in the inky river that runs through the village centre, gracefully swimming hither and thither.

The walk from ABC via Monkey Beach and Monkey Bay is not for the faint-hearted. The section to Monkey Bay is straightforward enough – follow the path up from Bamboo Hill Chalets in ABC – and keep following the black electric cables overhead. At Monkey Bay, you need to cross a dilapidated bridge and continue following the cables, though the path is hard to follow and several trees have blocked the way, so you need to clamber over them. One has brought down one of the concrete cable poles in the process, but if you keep to the cables, you can make it, though it's quite a hike (load up with water). Take shoes that cover the feet and long, lightweight trousers. Expect the whole journey from ABC to take around two and a half hours. Never undertake the trek if rain is due or if the trail is slippery after rain.