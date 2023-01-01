Kampung Air Batang

ABC's beach is usually best at the southern and northern ends, although the sands are constantly shifting so this is changeable. Quite a bit of the beachfront is rocky but you can happen upon fine stretches of sand, while sunsets can be divine. The narrow trails that lead you through the village give the feel of a paradise lost and found again and accommodation choices are pretty sound, so it's a far better choice than Tekek in that regard.

An abandoned and rusting Hitachi earth-mover has been left on the beach at the north end, but otherwise the sands are generally quite clean.