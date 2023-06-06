Naoshima

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
500px Photo ID: 86046725 - In front of the art work Naoshima Bath (直島銭湯) by Shinro Ohtake (大竹伸朗), Naoshima, Kagawa, Japan.

Shih-wen Cheng / 500px

Overview

As the location of the Benesse Art Site, the island of Naoshima (直島) has become one of the region's biggest tourist attractions, offering a unique opportunity to see some of Japan's best contemporary art in gorgeous natural settings. Museums and numerous outdoor sculptures are situated around the coast, including Yellow Pumpkin by Yayoi Kusama, which has become a symbol of Naoshima.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Art House Project

    Art House Project

    Naoshima

    In Honmura, half a dozen traditional buildings have been turned over to contemporary artists to use as the setting for creative installations, often…

  • Yellow Pumpkin

    Yellow Pumpkin

    Naoshima

    This yellow pumpkin sculpture, by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, has become a symbol of Naoshima. It's perched on the end of a small jetty. Pumpkins are…

  • Chichū Art Museum

    Chichū Art Museum

    Naoshima

    A work of art itself, this museum designed by Tadao Ando consists of a series of cool concrete-walled spaces sitting snugly underground. Lit by natural…

  • Inujima Seirensho Art Museum

    Inujima Seirensho Art Museum

    Naoshima

    The drawcard of little Inujima island is this copper refinery converted into an eco-building, displaying artist Yanagi Yukinori's surreal take on the…

  • Lee Ufan Museum

    Lee Ufan Museum

    Naoshima

    Adding to the Benesse Art Site's suite of museums is yet another design from the irrepressible Tadao Ando. It houses works by the renowned Korean-born…

  • Benesse House Museum

    Benesse House Museum

    Naoshima

    Award-winning architect Tadao Ando designed this stunning museum and hotel on the south coast of the island. Among the works here are pieces by Andy…

  • Minamidera

    Minamidera

    Naoshima

    Minamidera, one of the sites within the Art House Project, is a James Turrell experiment with light. Queue up to enter in total darkness…and wait…

  • Haisha

    Haisha

    Naoshima

    The shack-like Haisha by Shinro Ohtake is a highlight of the Art House Project collection of sites, notable for its Statue of Liberty sculpture, which…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Naoshima

Filter by interest:

A giant yellow and black pumpkin sculpture at the end of a concrete jetty in front of the sea in Naoshima, with hilly islands visible in the background

Beaches

How to find the calm in Japan

Jun 24, 2019 • 6 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Naoshima with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.