Calabria

If a Vespa-riding, siesta-loving, unapologetically chaotic Italy still exists, it's in Calabria. Rocked by recurrent earthquakes and lacking a Matera or Lecce to give it high-flying tourist status, this is a corner of Italy less globalised and homogenised. Its wild mountain interior and long history of poverty, Mafia activity and emigration have all contributed to its distinct culture. Calabria is unlikely to be the first place in Italy you'd visit. But if you’re intent on seeing a candid and uncensored version of la dolce vita that hasn’t been dressed up for tourist consumption, look no further, ragazzi (guys).

  • Museo Nazionale di Reggio Calabria

    Museo Nazionale di Reggio Calabria

    Reggio Calabria

    Over several floors in Southern Italy's finest museum you'll descend through millennia of local history, from Neolithic and Palaeolithic times through…

  • L'Ecomuseo del Pollino

    L'Ecomuseo del Pollino

    Calabria

    This excellent museum focuses on the historical, cultural and natural heritage of the park. Highlights include the use of interactive video screens to…

  • Museo Nazionale di Locri Epizephyrii

    Museo Nazionale di Locri Epizephyrii

    Calabria

    Situated 3km south of modern-day Locri, the Greek colony of Locri Epizephyrii was founded in 680 BC, later subsumed by Rome and finally abandoned…

  • Santuario di San Francesco di Paola

    Santuario di San Francesco di Paola

    Calabria

    Watched over by a crumbling castle, the Santuario di San Francesco di Paola is a curious, empty cave with tremendous significance to the devout. The saint…

  • Parco Nazionale dell'Aspromonte

    Parco Nazionale dell'Aspromonte

    Calabria

    Most Italians think of the Parco Nazionale dell’Aspromonte as a hiding place used by Calabrian kidnappers in the 1970s and ’80s. It’s still rumoured to…

  • Chiesetta di Piedigrotta

    Chiesetta di Piedigrotta

    Calabria

    The Chiesetta di Piedigrotta is an underground cave full of carved stone statues. It was carved into the tufa rock by Neapolitan shipwreck survivors in…

  • Castello Murat

    Castello Murat

    Calabria

    This neat little 15th-century castle is named for Joachim Murat, brother-in-law of Napoleon Bonaparte and briefly King of Naples, captured in Pizzo and…

Coastal towns of Calabria, popular touristic destinations

Wildlife & Nature

Explore this beautiful Italian region on a new coast-to-coast hiking trail

Oct 30, 2020 • 2 min read

