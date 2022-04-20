Shop
Hot and arid, the southern peninsula is known as Bukit (meaning 'hill' in Bahasa Indonesia). It's popular with visitors, from the cloistered climes of Nusa Dua to the sybaritic retreats along the south coast.
Bukit Peninsula
This important temple is perched precipitously on the southwestern tip of the peninsula, atop sheer cliffs that drop straight into the ceaseless surf…
Bukit Peninsula
A popular morning stop on a Bukit peninsula amble, this fish market is smelly, lively and frenetic – watch where you step. Brightly painted boats bob…
Bukit Peninsula
One of Bali’s best beaches, Jimbaran’s 4km-long arc of sand is mostly clean and there is no shortage of places to get a snack, drink or seafood dinner, or…
Nusa Dua
When groups from nearby resorts aren’t around, you’ll probably have this large museum to yourself. A collection of art from Pacific Ocean cultures spans…
Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park
Bukit Peninsula
After years of false starts, development of the gigantic Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park is well under way. The centrepiece, completed in August 2018,…
Bukit Peninsula
Folding around limestone bluffs some 4.5km southwest of Jimbaran, Tegalwangi is the first of cove after cove with patches of beautiful sand all the way…
Bukit Peninsula
This diminutive temple (one of seven devoted to the sea gods) is reached by a twisting narrow road through a mostly barren red-rock landscape that changes…
Nusa Dua
Just south of Gegar Beach is a bluff with a good cafe and a path that leads up to Pura Gegar, a compact temple shaded by gnarled old trees. Views are…
