Bukit Peninsula

Overview

Hot and arid, the southern peninsula is known as Bukit (meaning 'hill' in Bahasa Indonesia). It's popular with visitors, from the cloistered climes of Nusa Dua to the sybaritic retreats along the south coast.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Gate in Pura Luhur Uluwatu temple on Bali, Indonesia

    Pura Luhur Ulu Watu

    Bukit Peninsula

    This important temple is perched precipitously on the southwestern tip of the peninsula, atop sheer cliffs that drop straight into the ceaseless surf…

  • Fresh yellow tail fishes at fish market in Bali

    Jimbaran Fish Market

    Bukit Peninsula

    A popular morning stop on a Bukit peninsula amble, this fish market is smelly, lively and frenetic – watch where you step. Brightly painted boats bob…

  • Playing at sunset

    Jimbaran Beach

    Bukit Peninsula

    One of Bali’s best beaches, Jimbaran’s 4km-long arc of sand is mostly clean and there is no shortage of places to get a snack, drink or seafood dinner, or…

  • Pasifika Museum

    Pasifika Museum

    Nusa Dua

    When groups from nearby resorts aren’t around, you’ll probably have this large museum to yourself. A collection of art from Pacific Ocean cultures spans…

  • Bali, Indonesia - January 2019 - Garuda Wisnu Kencana statue towers above the rocky cliffs. Located in Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park it was designed by Nyoman Nuarta and inaugurated in September 2018, 28 years since its inception. Made of brass and copper sheeting and a wingspan of 64m ,the total height of the monument is 121 m (397ft), making it Indonesia's tallest and one of the world's largest.

    Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park

    Bukit Peninsula

    After years of false starts, development of the gigantic Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park is well under way. The centrepiece, completed in August 2018,…

  • Tegalwangi Beach

    Tegalwangi Beach

    Bukit Peninsula

    Folding around limestone bluffs some 4.5km southwest of Jimbaran, Tegalwangi is the first of cove after cove with patches of beautiful sand all the way…

  • Pura Mas Suka

    Pura Mas Suka

    Bukit Peninsula

    This diminutive temple (one of seven devoted to the sea gods) is reached by a twisting narrow road through a mostly barren red-rock landscape that changes…

  • Pura Gegar

    Pura Gegar

    Nusa Dua

    Just south of Gegar Beach is a bluff with a good cafe and a path that leads up to Pura Gegar, a compact temple shaded by gnarled old trees. Views are…

