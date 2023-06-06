Shop
Lying just off the Turkish coast, Samos is one of the northeastern Aegean Islands’ best-known destinations. Yet beyond its low-key resorts and the lively capital, Vathy, there are numerous off-the-beaten-track beaches and quiet spots in the cool, forested inland mountains where traditional life continues.
In a word: extraordinary. In 524 BC, when Pythagorio (then called Samos) was the island’s capital and a bustling metropolis of 80,000, securing sources…
Follow the north-coast road out of Vathy for 10km and look for a signposted dirt road to the left leading to Livadaki Beach. Here, tropical azure waters…
Archaeological Museum of Pythagorio
One of the best museums on the islands. The exhibits in this smart space include beautifully displayed finds from Pythagorio, plus striking pottery pieces…
It's hard to fully grasp the former magnificence of this ancient sanctuary of the goddess Hera, 4km west of Pythagorio, from these scattered ruins. The …
Housed in two adjacent buildings, this handsome complex displays the contents of the Heraion (Sanctuary of Hera) near Pythagorio (from Polycrates' rule in…
Documents life, customs and dress in Karlovasi 100 years ago, when the busy port flourished as a leather-tanning and tobacco-trade centre. Located near…
Previously devoid of any special charms, the island's second capital has reinvented itself by inviting a group of internationally acclaimed street artists…
Castle of Lykourgos Logothetis
Samians took the lead locally in the 1821 War of Independence, and this castle, built in 1824 by resistance leader Logothetis, is the major relic of that…
