Samos

View over beach, Kokkari, Samos, Aegean Islands, Greece

Overview

Lying just off the Turkish coast, Samos is one of the northeastern Aegean Islands’ best-known destinations. Yet beyond its low-key resorts and the lively capital, Vathy, there are numerous off-the-beaten-track beaches and quiet spots in the cool, forested inland mountains where traditional life continues.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  The Tunnel of Eupalinos is a water pipeline running through Mount Kastro in Samos, built in the 6th century BC to supply water to the ancient city of Samos.

    Evpalinos Tunnel

    Samos

    In a word: extraordinary. In 524 BC, when Pythagorio (then called Samos) was the island’s capital and a bustling metropolis of 80,000, securing sources…

  Aerial view of Livadaki beach on the northwest coast of Samos.

    Livadaki Beach

    Samos

    Follow the north-coast road out of Vathy for 10km and look for a signposted dirt road to the left leading to Livadaki Beach. Here, tropical azure waters…

  • Archaeological Museum of Pythagorio

    Archaeological Museum of Pythagorio

    Samos

    One of the best museums on the islands. The exhibits in this smart space include beautifully displayed finds from Pythagorio, plus striking pottery pieces…

  • Heraion

    Heraion

    Samos

    It's hard to fully grasp the former magnificence of this ancient sanctuary of the goddess Hera, 4km west of Pythagorio, from these scattered ruins. The …

  • Archaeological Museum

    Archaeological Museum

    Samos

    Housed in two adjacent buildings, this handsome complex displays the contents of the Heraion (Sanctuary of Hera) near Pythagorio (from Polycrates' rule in…

  • Karlovasi Folk Art Museum

    Karlovasi Folk Art Museum

    Samos

    Documents life, customs and dress in Karlovasi 100 years ago, when the busy port flourished as a leather-tanning and tobacco-trade centre. Located near…

  • Art in the Port

    Art in the Port

    Samos

    Previously devoid of any special charms, the island's second capital has reinvented itself by inviting a group of internationally acclaimed street artists…

  • Castle of Lykourgos Logothetis

    Castle of Lykourgos Logothetis

    Samos

    Samians took the lead locally in the 1821 War of Independence, and this castle, built in 1824 by resistance leader Logothetis, is the major relic of that…

