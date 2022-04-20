Overview

While no Greek island is like another, Chios has one of the most distinctive faces, thanks to the unique fortress-like architecture of its villages that makes them look so different to their sugar-cube cousins on other islands. That style stems from the island's history as the ancestral home of shipping barons and the world's only commercial producer of mastic. Many of these unusual heritage buildings now serve as hotels, bringing Chios into the top league of unusual accommodations.