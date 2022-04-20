Chios

While no Greek island is like another, Chios has one of the most distinctive faces, thanks to the unique fortress-like architecture of its villages that makes them look so different to their sugar-cube cousins on other islands. That style stems from the island's history as the ancestral home of shipping barons and the world's only commercial producer of mastic. Many of these unusual heritage buildings now serve as hotels, bringing Chios into the top league of unusual accommodations.

    Korais Library & Philip Argenti Museum

    Chios

    On the upper floor of the remarkable Korais Library, the Philip Argenti Museum contains a 19th-century birthing chair, along with shepherds' tools,…

  • Chios Mastic Museum

    Chios Mastic Museum

    Chios

    Brave new architecture arrives in Chios in the form of this airy hilltop structure that casts a curious glance on mastic gardens and ancient stone houses…

  • Nea Moni

    Nea Moni

    Chios

    At the island’s centre, Nea Moni is a World Heritage–listed 11th-century Byzantine monastery. Once one of Greece’s richest monasteries, it attracted pre…

  • Agio Galas Cave & Church

    Agio Galas Cave & Church

    Chios

    Only a small section of the island's largest cave is accessible, but the main reason to drive all the way to the northern tip of Chios is the 12th-century…

  • Cave of Sykia Olymbi

    Cave of Sykia Olymbi

    Chios

    This 150-million-year-old cavern was discovered accidentally in 1985. It's 57m deep and filled with multicoloured stalactites and other rock formations…

  • Nautical Museum of Inousses

    Nautical Museum of Inousses

    Chios

    Created in 1965, this handsome museum showcases the collection of local shipping magnate Antonis Lemos. Many of the models on display (some intentionally…

  • Turkish Bath

    Turkish Bath

    Chios

    With its bubble-like cupolas pierced to let in gentle shafts of light, this classic early-18th-century hammam (Turkish bath) was built as a charitable…

  • Anavatos

    Anavatos

    Chios

    At the end of a silent stretch of road that branches off the main road near Avgonyma, this solemn site serves as a reminder of the island's brutal history…

The picturesque castle-topped harbour of Molyvos (aka Mithymna) on Lesvos @ Heracles Kritikos / Shutterstock

Beaches

The deep Aegean: exploring Lesvos and Chios

Jul 13, 2018 • 5 min read

