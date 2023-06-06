Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

France, Puy de Dome, the Regional Natural Park of the Volcanoes of Auvergne, Chaine des Puys, Orcines, the crater of Puy Pariou volcano (aerial view)

Getty Images/Hemis.fr RM

The Auvergne’s most exhilarating views are among the volcanic cones, snow-lashed peaks and crater lakes of its Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans (www.parcdesvolcans.fr). One of France’s largest regional natural parks at 3897 sq km, this photogenic section of the Massif Central mountains is a geological jigsaw of granite plateaus and glacier-sculpted valleys, puckered by dozens of sleeping volcanoes.

  • Lac Pavin and forest.

    Lac Pavin

    Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

    This midnight-blue crater lake, enclosed by a fuzz of pine trees, lies 6km southwest of Besse. Blasted out of the earth by a volcanic explosion nearly…

  • Volcan de Lemptégy

    Volcan de Lemptégy

    Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

    Feel the Auvergne's smouldering terrain beneath your feet at this mined volcanic site, across the main road from amusement park Vulcania. In summer, at…

  • Château de Murol

    Château de Murol

    Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

    Roosting on a basalt knoll above Murol village, the 12th-century Château de Murol offers peerless views along with insights into a brutish medieval past…

  • Fontaines Pétrifiantes

    Fontaines Pétrifiantes

    Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

    The Papon family put St-Nectaire's hot springs to creative use at the 'Petrifying Fountains', channelling the mineral-rich waters to make art. Calcium…

  • Roches Tuilière et Sanadoire

    Roches Tuilière et Sanadoire

    Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

    One kilometre north of the turn-off to Lac de Guéry is a lookout that gazes towards two of the Sancy region's most noteworthy geological features. The…

  • Notre-Dame Basilica is a Romanesque Auvergnat church located in Orcival, France.

    Basilique Notre-Dame

    Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

    The Romanesque basilica towering over Orcival is one of the most impressive churches in the Auvergne. With its octagonal tower and broad stone arches,…

  • The medieval castle of Tournoel.

    Château de Tournoël

    Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

    This medieval fortress glowers over Volvic from its 600m-high hilltop perch. A watchtower is thought to have stood here since the 10th century, but the…

  • Vulcania

    Vulcania

    Parc Naturel Régional des Volcans d'Auvergne

    The Auvergne's long-extinct volcanoes are brought back to life in spectacular style at Vulcania theme park, 15km west of Clermont on the D941. Combining…

