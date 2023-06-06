Shop
Surrounded by the Yellow Sea, Dalian (大连, Dàlián) is one of China's most cosmopolitan cities. Its temperate climate, clean air and early-20th-century architecture alone attract the attention of international travelers from the region. But the second-tier city's tree-lined streets and impressive, swimmable seaside beaches, flanked by an undulating walkway, combine to create a seductive effect on China-hardened travelers and first-time visitors on three-day visa-free stopovers.
The coast around Jinshi Tan, 50km northeast of the city, has been turned into a domestic tourism mecca with a number of theme parks and rock formations…
One of the wonders of modern China is its ability to rework certain western aesthetics into a recognisable, and eerily satisfying, contemporary kitsch…
This is Dalian’s hub, a 223m-wide square with 10 lanes radiating out from a central roundabout designed by the Russians in 1889. With the exception of the…
At the height of summer, you'll see bathers 20 deep at this pretty pebble beach, which often features in crazy crowds in China photos. It's not always…
This square, which sports some gaudy architecture, is the site of Dalian’s popular beer festival, and is a good place to people-watch, fly a kite or just…
Labour Park is a beautiful, year-round park recognisable for a huge red-and-white soccer ball at its entrance. Locals love to catch the cable car (¥1) up…
