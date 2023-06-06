Dalian

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Zhongshan Square at Sunset

Getty Images

Overview

Surrounded by the Yellow Sea, Dalian (大连, Dàlián) is one of China's most cosmopolitan cities. Its temperate climate, clean air and early-20th-century architecture alone attract the attention of international travelers from the region. But the second-tier city's tree-lined streets and impressive, swimmable seaside beaches, flanked by an undulating walkway, combine to create a seductive effect on China-hardened travelers and first-time visitors on three-day visa-free stopovers.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Jinshi Tan

    Jinshi Tan

    Dalian

    The coast around Jinshi Tan, 50km northeast of the city, has been turned into a domestic tourism mecca with a number of theme parks and rock formations…

  • Fisherman’s Wharf

    Fisherman’s Wharf

    Dalian

    One of the wonders of modern China is its ability to rework certain western aesthetics into a recognisable, and eerily satisfying, contemporary kitsch…

  • Zhongshan Square

    Zhongshan Square

    Dalian

    This is Dalian’s hub, a 223m-wide square with 10 lanes radiating out from a central roundabout designed by the Russians in 1889. With the exception of the…

  • Fujiazhuang Beach

    Fujiazhuang Beach

    Dalian

    At the height of summer, you'll see bathers 20 deep at this pretty pebble beach, which often features in crazy crowds in China photos. It's not always…

  • Xinghai Square

    Xinghai Square

    Dalian

    This square, which sports some gaudy architecture, is the site of Dalian’s popular beer festival, and is a good place to people-watch, fly a kite or just…

  • Labour Park

    Labour Park

    Dalian

    Labour Park is a beautiful, year-round park recognisable for a huge red-and-white soccer ball at its entrance. Locals love to catch the cable car (¥1) up…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Dalian

Family Travel

This new Chinese cafe is making childhood dreams come true

Nov 12, 2019 • 2 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Dalian with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Dalian