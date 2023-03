This square, which sports some gaudy architecture, is the site of Dalian’s popular beer festival, and is a good place to people-watch, fly a kite or just stroll about. Nearby is a small beach and amusement park.

From the train station, take tram 201 (¥2; to its west terminus) or faster metro Line 2 (¥1; stop Xi'an, 西安路), then tram 202 (¥2) three stops. Last return tram is at 11pm. A taxi is about ¥20.