Fujiazhuang Beach

Dalian

At the height of summer, you'll see bathers 20 deep at this pretty pebble beach, which often features in crazy crowds in China photos. It's not always like that though – even in spring you can enjoy clean, clear water and plenty of space in the adjacent park. Junks float just offshore in a deep bay, small broken islands dot the horizon, and loads of families come here for no other reason than to have fun.

Bus 5 leaves from Jiefang Lu (¥1, 20 to 30 minutes) and drops you off across from the beach.

