This is Dalian’s hub, a 223m-wide square with 10 lanes radiating out from a central roundabout designed by the Russians in 1889. With the exception of the Dalian Financial Building, all the other grand structures hail from the early 20th century when Dalian was under the control of the Japanese. Styles range from art deco to French Renaissance.

The Dàlián Bīnguǎn, a dignified hotel built in 1914 and called then the Dalian Yamato Hotel, appeared in the movie The Last Emperor.