One of the wonders of modern China is its ability to rework certain western aesthetics into a recognisable, and eerily satisfying, contemporary kitsch. Fishermen's Wharf is a seaside community built in the style of an American east-coast village from the early 20th century. An afternoon in a wine shop, snapping photos of your surreal pan-cultural existence, can make your holiday. Take time to check out the perfect replica of the 1853 German Bremen Port Lighthouse, built with bricks from razed local villages.
Fisherman’s Wharf
Dalian
