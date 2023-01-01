Fisherman’s Wharf

One of the wonders of modern China is its ability to rework certain western aesthetics into a recognisable, and eerily satisfying, contemporary kitsch. Fishermen's Wharf is a seaside community built in the style of an American east-coast village from the early 20th century. An afternoon in a wine shop, snapping photos of your surreal pan-cultural existence, can make your holiday. Take time to check out the perfect replica of the 1853 German Bremen Port Lighthouse, built with bricks from razed local villages.