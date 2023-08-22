Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Tiny Burundi is an incongruous mix of soaring mountains, languid lakeside communities and a tragic past blighted by ethnic conflict.
Burundi
Bujumbura’s Lake Tanganyika beaches are some of the best urban beaches of any landlocked country in Africa. The sand, though not exactly pristine white…
Burundi
As is pretty much standard with French cultural institutes the world over, this one hosts a diverse and exciting array of cultural events which take in…
Burundi
Vying with another small spring in Nyungwe Forest National Park in Rwanda for title of the source of the Nile (the truth of the matter is that there's no…
Burundi
The Chutes de la Karera is the collective name for the four beautiful waterfalls near Rutana. The prettiest is the cascade Nyakai I where you park your…
Burundi
This is the most accessible, and popular, national park, as Bujumbura is just 15km away. It's a wetland environment, and provides a habitat for hippos,…
Burundi
This small zoo won't win the approval of animal rights activists. In fact, it probably won't win approval from many people at all. Currently it houses a…
La Pierre de Livingstone et Stanley
Burundi
This large rock allegedly marks the spot where the infamous 'Dr Livingstone, I presume?' encounter between Livingstone and Stanley took place on 25…
Burundi
The largest rainforest in Burundi is contiguous with Nyungwe National Park in Rwanda, and is believed to still be home to hundreds of colobus monkeys…
in partnership with getyourguide