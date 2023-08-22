Burundi

This hippo was just providing overwatch for his bird friends.

Tiny Burundi is an incongruous mix of soaring mountains, languid lakeside communities and a tragic past blighted by ethnic conflict.

  • A fisherman tends his nets on Plage des Cocotiers (Coconut Beach) also known as Saga Beach, Lake Tanganyika, Bujumbura, Burundi, East Africa, Africa

    Saga Beach

    Burundi

    Bujumbura’s Lake Tanganyika beaches are some of the best urban beaches of any landlocked country in Africa. The sand, though not exactly pristine white…

  • Institut Français Burundi

    Institut Français Burundi

    Burundi

    As is pretty much standard with French cultural institutes the world over, this one hosts a diverse and exciting array of cultural events which take in…

  • Source du Nil

    Source du Nil

    Burundi

    Vying with another small spring in Nyungwe Forest National Park in Rwanda for title of the source of the Nile (the truth of the matter is that there's no…

  • Chutes de la Karera

    Chutes de la Karera

    Burundi

    The Chutes de la Karera is the collective name for the four beautiful waterfalls near Rutana. The prettiest is the cascade Nyakai I where you park your…

  • Parc National de la Rusizi

    Parc National de la Rusizi

    Burundi

    This is the most accessible, and popular, national park, as Bujumbura is just 15km away. It's a wetland environment, and provides a habitat for hippos,…

  • Musée Vivant

    Musée Vivant

    Burundi

    This small zoo won't win the approval of animal rights activists. In fact, it probably won't win approval from many people at all. Currently it houses a…

  • La Pierre de Livingstone et Stanley

    La Pierre de Livingstone et Stanley

    Burundi

    This large rock allegedly marks the spot where the infamous 'Dr Livingstone, I presume?' encounter between Livingstone and Stanley took place on 25…

  • Parc National de la Kibira

    Parc National de la Kibira

    Burundi

    The largest rainforest in Burundi is contiguous with Nyungwe National Park in Rwanda, and is believed to still be home to hundreds of colobus monkeys…

