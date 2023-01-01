The Chutes de la Karera is the collective name for the four beautiful waterfalls near Rutana. The prettiest is the cascade Nyakai I where you park your car. Upstream from this is the smallest of the four falls, Nyakai II, an ideal spot for an impromptu shower. This watercourse is joined by that of Mwaro Falls before creating the namesake and tallest waterfall in the area, Karera Falls.

As you would expect, the falls are at their best during the wet season (especially from October to January). The falls are 64km south of Gitega, but as there’s no public transport, you’ll have to charter a vehicle in Bujumbura to get here.