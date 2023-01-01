Parc National de la Rusizi

This is the most accessible, and popular, national park, as Bujumbura is just 15km away. It's a wetland environment, and provides a habitat for hippos, sitatungas (aquatic antelopes) and a wide variety of birds.

Tour companies and some top-end hotels in Bujumbura can organise half or full day safari. These generally include a 1½-hour boat ride along the park's river channels. The Hotel Club du Lac Tanganyika is probably the easiest hotel to go through. They charge US$100 for one person and US$20 for each extra person.