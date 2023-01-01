Musée Vivant

This small zoo won't win the approval of animal rights activists. In fact, it probably won't win approval from many people at all. Currently it houses a chimp, a leopard, several crocodiles, various snakes and some antelopes in cramped, dirty and exposed cages. The guinea pigs for sale at the reception are food for the carnivores, and if you buy one, you’ll get a graphic demonstration of the food chain in action.

There's also a 'cultural exhibit' which consists of a mildly interesting reconstructed traditional Burundian hut and living compound.