Antarctic Peninsula

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Gentoo penguins on fringes of Paradise Bay on Antarctic Peninsula..

Pete Seaward

Overview

The most accessible part of the continent, the beautiful Antarctic Peninsula extends a welcoming arm north toward South America’s Tierra del Fuego as if beckoning visitors. And intrepid travelers do come, for the Antarctic Peninsula, the warmest part of the continent (facetiously called the ‘Banana Belt’) is Antarctica’s major breeding ground for seabirds, seals and penguins.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Antarctica Lemaire Channel snowy mountain

    Lemaire Channel

    Antarctic Peninsula

    This steep-sided channel – just 1600m (5250ft) wide – runs for 11km (7 miles) between the mountains of Booth Island and the Peninsula. So photogenic that…

  • Antarctic peninsula, Goudier Island, Old British Base at Port Lockroy, Bransfield House

    Bransfield House

    Antarctic Peninsula

    Britain beautifully restored the original station building, Bransfield House, the main building of Base A, in 1996. Displays on the station’s history hang…

  • Palmer Station

    Palmer Station

    Antarctic Peninsula

    Palmer was built in 1968 on the island’s southwest coast to honor American sealer Nathaniel B Palmer, who in 1820 was one of the first to see Antarctica…

  • Scott's Hut, Cape Evans, Ross Island, Antarctica. Built 1911 by the crew of the Terra Nova Expedition led by Captain Robert Falcon Scott, this hut was used as a base of operations for Scott's ill-fated trek to the South Pole. Owing to the cold, dry, polar conditions and remote location, the hut and artifacts remain remarkably well preserved. Pictured is Captain Scott's sleeping quarters, the last place he ever spent a night indoors.

    Nordenskjöld Hut

    Antarctic Peninsula

    The Swedish South Polar Expedition’s prefabricated black-walled hut, the Antarctic Peninsula’s oldest remaining building, is a protected historic site…

  • Esperanza Station

    Esperanza Station

    Antarctic Peninsula

    Argentina built this base in 1951, though a naval post was established here in 1930. Esperanza was significantly expanded in 1978 and women and children…

  • Rothera Research Station

    Rothera Research Station

    Antarctic Peninsula

    The UK’s Rothera, built in 1975, occupies a small peninsula on Adelaide’s southeast coast. A 900m gravel airstrip and hangar were added in 1990–91, making…

  • Academician Vernadsky Station

    Academician Vernadsky Station

    Antarctic Peninsula

    This Ukrainian base, which accommodates 24 people, is located on Galindez Island. Transferred from the UK in 1996 for £1 (look for the actual coin…

  • Emperor Penguins

    Emperor Penguins

    Antarctic Peninsula

    On the fast ice about 400m from the low ice cliffs on Snow Hill Island’s south coast is Antarctica’s northernmost (and most accessible) emperor penguin…

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Antarctic Peninsula

Filter by interest:

Wildlife & Nature

The eternal lure of icebergs: fulfilling a life-long dream of visiting Antarctica

Mar 10, 2020 • 7 min read

Read more articles