Southern Zealand
While northern Zealand lays claim to most of the island’s must-see sites, the island’s south is not without its drawcards. Old half-timbered houses give Køge plenty of charm, and the Unesco World Heritage–listed cliffs at Stevns Klint seem to confirm the popular dinosaur die-out theory thanks to a thin layer of rather special 'fish clay'.
Explore Southern Zealand
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Zealand.
See
Koldkrigsmuseum Stevnsfort
See
Vallø Slot
Red-brick Vallø Slot ticks all the ‘proper castle’ boxes, with pointed metal-capped turrets and a moat filled with lily pads and croaking frogs. The…
See
Køge Museum
Occupying a half-timbered 17th-century abode, the revamped Køge Museum uses state-of-the-art technology to bring to life its local-history artefacts. One…
See
Sankt Nicolai Kirke
Honouring the patron saint of mariners, this powerful brick church features a 14th-century tower. In 1450 a little window-like brick projection (called…
See
Danmarks Borgcenter
Set within the grass ruins of Valdemar's castle, this high-tech museum examines the site's history, as well as that of medieval Danish power, politics and…
See
Bråten
Less than 10 minutes' walk north of Højerup car park along the footpath towards Stevns Fyr, photographers will adore Bråten, a clifftop perch with the…
See
Højerup Gamle Kirke
This 13th-century church with faded ochre murals stands so near to the cliff edge that a small balcony where the altar should be looks out directly across…
See
Vor Frue Kirke
Tucked behind the western pedestrianised side of Algade on central Vordingborg's prettiest square, the brick-built Vor Frue Kirke contains elegant…
See
Gåsetårnet
Round, red-brick and 36m tall, the Gåsetårnet ('Goose Tower') gained its name when, in 1365, King Valdemar IV placed a golden goose on top of it. The…