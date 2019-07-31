Southern Zealand

While northern Zealand lays claim to most of the island’s must-see sites, the island’s south is not without its drawcards. Old half-timbered houses give Køge plenty of charm, and the Unesco World Heritage–listed cliffs at Stevns Klint seem to confirm the popular dinosaur die-out theory thanks to a thin layer of rather special 'fish clay'.

Explore Southern Zealand

  • K

    Koldkrigsmuseum Stevnsfort

    This fascinating museum was a secret subterranean fortress used in the 20th-century Cold War era, when nuclear war was a feared possibility in the…

  • V

    Vallø Slot

    Red-brick Vallø Slot ticks all the ‘proper castle’ boxes, with pointed metal-capped turrets and a moat filled with lily pads and croaking frogs. The…

  • K

    Køge Museum

    Occupying a half-timbered 17th-century abode, the revamped Køge Museum uses state-of-the-art technology to bring to life its local-history artefacts. One…

  • S

    Sankt Nicolai Kirke

    Honouring the patron saint of mariners, this powerful brick church features a 14th-century tower. In 1450 a little window-like brick projection (called…

  • D

    Danmarks Borgcenter

    Set within the grass ruins of Valdemar's castle, this high-tech museum examines the site's history, as well as that of medieval Danish power, politics and…

  • B

    Bråten

    Less than 10 minutes' walk north of Højerup car park along the footpath towards Stevns Fyr, photographers will adore Bråten, a clifftop perch with the…

  • H

    Højerup Gamle Kirke

    This 13th-century church with faded ochre murals stands so near to the cliff edge that a small balcony where the altar should be looks out directly across…

  • V

    Vor Frue Kirke

    Tucked behind the western pedestrianised side of Algade on central Vordingborg's prettiest square, the brick-built Vor Frue Kirke contains elegant…

  • G

    Gåsetårnet

    Round, red-brick and 36m tall, the Gåsetårnet ('Goose Tower') gained its name when, in 1365, King Valdemar IV placed a golden goose on top of it. The…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Southern Zealand.

