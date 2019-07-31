Southern Jutland

Southern Jutland gets its inspiration from a few sources – from the North Sea, naturally, but also from the south. This is the only part of Denmark connected to mainland Europe (by a 68km-long border), and in some places you can feel the historic ties with Germany.

This is a region of salty offshore islands, understated royal palaces and character-filled historic towns, with unexpectedly modern treats in the form of edgy art and architecture, and offbeat design museums. The jewel in the crown is Ribe, the country’s oldest town and historic Denmark at its most photogenic. The islands of Als, Fanø and Rømø have clear-cut appeal for beach-going holidaymakers, and bird-watchers also love this region. The tidal rhythms of the Wadden Sea bring an abundance of feathered friends (and their fanciers). An eclectic mix of royal-watchers, castle-collectors and design enthusiasts may also be ticking must-sees off their list.

Explore Southern Jutland

  • R

    Ribe Domkirke

    Dominating Ribe’s skyline is the impressive Ribe Cathedral, which dates back to at least 948 (the earliest record of the existence of a bishop in Ribe) –…

  • T

    Tirpitz

    Near the west-coast resort town of Blåvand, 38km northwest of Esbjerg, is this inspired new museum, which showcases Danish history alongside its knack for…

  • V

    VadehavsCentret

    About 10km southwest of Ribe, VadehavsCentret is a top-notch information and activity centre and the best source of information about the park. Inside a…

  • T

    Trapholt

    Design buffs should get out of town to the Trapholt modern art and design museum, housed in an architectural wonder in Kolding's residential northeastern…

  • K

    Koldinghus

    Koldinghus is Kolding’s extravagant showpiece, with the requisite turbulent history. A fortress occupied the land in 1268, while parts of the castle you…

  • M

    Møgeltønder Kirke

    At the western end of Slotsgade is Møgeltønder Kirke, its lavish interior a feast for the senses. The Romanesque nave dates back to 1180 and the baptismal…

  • R

    Ribe VikingeCenter

    Embrace your inner Viking (ignore any pillaging tendencies, OK?) at this fun, hands-on, open-air museum. It re-creates a slice of life in Viking-era Ribe…

  • R

    Ribe Kunstmuseum

    An undeniable benefit of being the oldest town in the land is the opportunity to amass an impressive art collection. Ribe’s beautifully restored art…

  • M

    Mennesket ved Havet

    On the waterfront opposite Fiskeri- og Søfartsmuseet is Esbjerg’s most interesting landmark, Mennesket ved Havet ('Man Meets the Sea'): four stark-white,…

