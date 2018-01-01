Welcome to Funen
Certainly the master of fairy tales makes a worthy favourite son and Odense is a lively cultural and commercial centre. But there is much more to Funen. Thatched farmhouses, picture-book coastal towns and grand Renaissance castles dot the island’s patchwork of fields and woodlands. There's a remarkable Viking-era ship grave near Kerteminde. Rolling southern pastures and orchards grow some of the country's best produce. Curiously minimalist shelters are set up for cyclists and kayakers. And handsome harbour towns give access to a yacht-filled archipelago of idyllic seafaring islands. All in all, if you take the trouble to explore, you'll find Funen is a microcosm of the very best of Denmark.
Top experiences in Funen
Funen activities
Hans Christian Andersen Day Trip from Copenhagen
Step aboard your coach at Vester Voldgade in central Copenhagen, and meet your guide to learn all about Hans Christian Andersen. The Danish writer produced plays, books and poems, but is perhaps most widely remembered for his fairy tales. The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling and Thumbelina are among the best known around the English-speaking world, proving inspiration for ballets, animated films, plays and more.Following the opposite direction of a route traveled by Andersen in his teens, your tour heads south, out of Copenhagen and through the heart of Zealand — the large Danish island on which Copenhagen sits. Cross the impressive Great Belt Bridge to the island of Funen, and stop in Odense. Hop off your coach, and start your tour of the town with a visit to the writer’s childhood home, now the acclaimed Hans Christian Andersen Museum. From here your guide will join in to explore the rooms within the humble cottage-come-museum with you, and see a range of exhibitions that feature drawings and poems by Andersen himself. Continue with a walk through Odense’s charming old-world streets, and alongside the banks of Odense River to the park of Munke Mose. Here, board your boat and relax on a leisurely cruise through the town. Enjoy a sandwich and beer or soda — provided by your guide — and soak up the scenery as you glide.After the cruise, return to your coach and travel back to Copenhagen. Your tour ends with a drop-off at the start point.