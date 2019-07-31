Vesterbro & Frederiksberg

It is hard to imagine two more disparate neighbours than hip, gritty Vesterbro and middle-class Frederiksberg, yet both promise intriguing sights, atmosphere and hangouts. Vesterbro is the epicentre of Copenhagen cool, a place where sharply curated shelves, menus and drink lists share the limelight with street art, sex shops and old-school grocers and barbers. At its southern end is Kødbyen, a mid-century 'Meatpacking District' turned eating-and-drinking hotspot. Respectable Frederiksberg is all about genteel diversions, from royal gardens and subterranean art, to Copenhagen Zoo.

Explore Vesterbro & Frederiksberg

  • Frederiksberg Have

    This is Copenhagen’s most romantic park, with lakes, woodlands and lovely picnic lawns. Guarding the main entrance is 19th-century royal Frederik VI, who…

  • V

    Visit Carlsberg

    Set to reopen in 2020 after a major refurbishment, Visit Carlsberg explores the history of Danish beer from 1370 BC (yes, they carbon-dated a bog girl who…

  • C

    Cykelslangen

    Two of the Danes greatest passions – design and cycling – meet in spectacular fashion with Cykelslangen, or Cycle Snake. Designed by local architects…

  • S

    Shooting Range Wall

    In a cul-de-sac off Istedgade is this imposing red-brick wall, its gate leading to the delightful Skydebanehaven (Shooting Range Gardens). While it might…

  • F

    Fotografisk Center

    Hidden away in a warehouse in the 'brown-brick' section of the Meatpacking District, the Fotografisk Center serves up rotating exhibitions of contemporary…

  • C

    Cisternerne

    Below elegant Søndermarken Park lurks Copenhagen's damp, dripping 19th-century reservoir. These days it's best known as Cisternerne, one of Copenhagen's…

  • C

    Copenhagen Zoo

    Located up on Frederiksberg (Frederik's Hill), Copenhagen Zoo rustles and rumbles with more than 2500 critters, including lions, zebras, hippos and…

  • V

    V1 Gallery

    Part of the Kødbyen (Vesterbro's 'Meatpacking District'), V1 is one of Copenhagen's most progressive art galleries. Cast your eye on fresh work from…

