Vesterbro & Frederiksberg
It is hard to imagine two more disparate neighbours than hip, gritty Vesterbro and middle-class Frederiksberg, yet both promise intriguing sights, atmosphere and hangouts. Vesterbro is the epicentre of Copenhagen cool, a place where sharply curated shelves, menus and drink lists share the limelight with street art, sex shops and old-school grocers and barbers. At its southern end is Kødbyen, a mid-century 'Meatpacking District' turned eating-and-drinking hotspot. Respectable Frederiksberg is all about genteel diversions, from royal gardens and subterranean art, to Copenhagen Zoo.
Explore Vesterbro & Frederiksberg
- Frederiksberg Have
- VVisit Carlsberg
Set to reopen in 2020 after a major refurbishment, Visit Carlsberg explores the history of Danish beer from 1370 BC (yes, they carbon-dated a bog girl who…
- CCykelslangen
Two of the Danes greatest passions – design and cycling – meet in spectacular fashion with Cykelslangen, or Cycle Snake. Designed by local architects…
- SShooting Range Wall
In a cul-de-sac off Istedgade is this imposing red-brick wall, its gate leading to the delightful Skydebanehaven (Shooting Range Gardens). While it might…
- FFotografisk Center
Hidden away in a warehouse in the 'brown-brick' section of the Meatpacking District, the Fotografisk Center serves up rotating exhibitions of contemporary…
- CCisternerne
Below elegant Søndermarken Park lurks Copenhagen's damp, dripping 19th-century reservoir. These days it's best known as Cisternerne, one of Copenhagen's…
- CCopenhagen Zoo
Located up on Frederiksberg (Frederik's Hill), Copenhagen Zoo rustles and rumbles with more than 2500 critters, including lions, zebras, hippos and…
- VV1 Gallery
Part of the Kødbyen (Vesterbro's 'Meatpacking District'), V1 is one of Copenhagen's most progressive art galleries. Cast your eye on fresh work from…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Vesterbro & Frederiksberg.
Frederiksberg Have
This is Copenhagen’s most romantic park, with lakes, woodlands and lovely picnic lawns. Guarding the main entrance is 19th-century royal Frederik VI, who…
Visit Carlsberg
Cykelslangen
Shooting Range Wall
Fotografisk Center
Cisternerne
Copenhagen Zoo
V1 Gallery
