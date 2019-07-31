It is hard to imagine two more disparate neighbours than hip, gritty Vesterbro and middle-class Frederiksberg, yet both promise intriguing sights, atmosphere and hangouts. Vesterbro is the epicentre of Copenhagen cool, a place where sharply curated shelves, menus and drink lists share the limelight with street art, sex shops and old-school grocers and barbers. At its southern end is Kødbyen, a mid-century 'Meatpacking District' turned eating-and-drinking hotspot. Respectable Frederiksberg is all about genteel diversions, from royal gardens and subterranean art, to Copenhagen Zoo.