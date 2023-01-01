Renowned Copenhagen architect firm Bjarke Ingels Group is behind this highly ambitious waste-to-energy plant at the northern end of Amager. When completed in 2018, its spectacular sloping roof will feature a year-round ski run, as well as hiking trails. The plant's skyscraping chimney is equally out of the box, blowing out visible 'smoke' (water vapour) rings for each 250kg of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. Check website for updates on the rooftop's opening.