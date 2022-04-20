Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…
Malá Strana
Malá Strana (Little Quarter) is a charming district of Renaissance palaces and gardens, with an idyllic riverside setting. It is home to the beautiful baroque Church of St Nicholas, the elegant Wallenstein Garden and museums of music and modern art, as well as many excellent restaurants and bars. Prague's scenic centrepiece, Charles Bridge, links Malá Strana to Staré Město on the far side of the river.
Explore Malá Strana
- Charles Bridge
Strolling across Charles Bridge is everybody’s favourite Prague activity. However, by 9am it’s a 500m-long fairground, with an army of tourists squeezing…
- St Nicholas Church
Malá Strana is dominated by the huge green cupola of St Nicholas Church, one of Central Europe’s finest baroque buildings. (Don’t confuse it with the…
- PPetřín
This 318m-high hill is one of Prague’s largest green spaces. It’s great for quiet, tree-shaded walks and fine views over the ‘City of a Hundred Spires’…
- MMuseum of the Infant Jesus of Prague
The rather plain-looking Church of Our Lady Victorious (kostel Panny Marie Vítězné), built in 1613, has on its central altar a 47cm-tall waxwork figure of…
- John Lennon Wall
After his murder on 8 December 1980, John Lennon became a pacifist hero for many young Czechs. An image of Lennon was painted on a wall in a secluded…
- Wallenstein Garden
This huge, free, baroque garden is an oasis of peace amid the bustle of Malá Strana's streets. Created for Duke Albrecht of Wallenstein in the 17th…
- NNerudova
Following the tourist crowds downhill from the castle via Ke Hradu, you will arrive at Nerudova, architecturally the most important street in Malá Strana …
- KKampa
The most tranquil part of Prague city centre, Kampa is an ‘island’ bounded by the Vltava and Čertovka (the Devil’s Stream). It was once farmland (the name…
- MMalostranské Náměstí
Malostranské náměstí, Malá Strana’s main square, is divided into an upper and lower part by St Nicholas Church, the district’s most distinctive landmark…
