Fans of modern architecture will enjoy this masterpiece of design, located just west of Dejvice in the district of Střešovice. It was built in 1930 for construction entrepreneur František Müller, and designed by the Viennese architect Adolf Loos, whose clean-cut, ultramodern exterior contrasts with the polished wood, leather and oriental rugs of the classically decorated interior. Admission is by guided tour, which must be booked in advance online or by phone.