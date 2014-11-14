Welcome to Olomouc

Olomouc is a sleeper. Practically unknown outside the Czech Republic and underappreciated even at home, the city is surprisingly majestic. The main square is among the country’s nicest, surrounded by historic buildings and blessed with a Unesco-protected trinity column. The evocative central streets are dotted with beautiful churches, testament to the city’s long history as a bastion of the Catholic church. Explore the foundations of ancient Olomouc Castle at the must-see Archdiocesan Museum, then head for one of the city’s many pubs or microbreweries, fuelled by thousands of students who attend university here. Don’t forget to try the cheese, Olomoucký sýr or tvarůžky, reputedly the smelliest in the Czech Republic.