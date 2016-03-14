Welcome to Brno
Brno was one of the leading centres of experimental architecture in the early 20th century, and the Unesco-protected Vila Tugendhat is considered a masterwork of functionalist design.
Top experiences in Brno
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Brno activities
Vienna Highlights: Guided Day Tour from Prague
Embark on an unique journey towards one of UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Vienna. This city located on the Danube River is considered to be the town of music, known for its historical sights, imperial palaces, museums and shopping. The journey takes about 3½ - 4 hours and you will arrive directly nearby a well-known public amusement park of Prater. You will recognize it thanks to its famous Giant Ferris Wheel, which offers an amazing view of the city. The minibus will arrive back for you in the evening. The guide will accompany you to the city center and will show you the main tourist spots. You will have the opportunity to admire the Gothic St. Stephen's cathedral or the seat of the emperors, Hofburg Castle. At the Albertina Gallery or in the Museum Quarter you will be able to see extensive collections of classic and modern art. You will also get the chance to visit Schönbrunn or Belvedere palaces. If you are keen on shopping, do not forget to walk down the Mariahilfer Strasse, which is well-known for its numerous shops and boutiques. While you are out walking at your own leisure time, you should definitely try to taste a traditional Sacher cake in one of the local cafes. Your tour will conclude back in Prague. Please note that currently, because of the current reconstruction works on Brno highway, the journey from Prague to Vienna might takes more time than the announced 3.5 hours.
South Moravia Wine Day Trip from Brno
Starting in central Brno at 9:30am, meet your driver-guide, board your air-conditioned minibus and head to the South-Moravian wine region. First visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lednice-Valtice, nicknamed the 'garden of Europe' for its rare tree species, fishponds, and charming little corners. Explore the area's romantic buildings including the neo-Gothic Chateau Lednice and opulent Chateau Valtice. Be amazed by the National Wine Center, in the cellars of Valtice, which features 200 of the best Moravian wines.Enjoy a two-course lunch at the National Wine Center and then take a stroll through the surrounding woods to see more fascinating buildings buildings such as Three Gracies, Raistna, and the Border Chateau. After a coffee break, head to Mikulov, the historical seat of the Dietrichstein dynasty. Enjoy some free time to stroll through the charming town before embarking on a scenic drive cross across Pálava hills. Your tour concludes back in Brno at around 7pm.
Private Transfer to Brno from Prague
Meet your private driver at your centrally located Prague hotel or Prague Airport and enjoy a private transfer to central Brno from Prague. Your driver will drop you safely at your centrally located Brno hotel. Kick back and relax on your ride from Prague to Brno. Travel with up to 7 people in your group on a comfortable vehicle and discover the scenery on your ride from Prague to Brno.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Brno-Turany Airport to Brno City - One Way
Relax and enjoy while your private driver leads you the way to your location in Brno. Don’t worry about any transfer details or specifics as everything will be taken care of. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Brno city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Spilberk Castle or the Cathedral of St. Peter and Paul. To make sure that your transfer progresses smoothly we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Brno when you confirm the booking. As soon as you booked you will receive a transfer voucher to present to your private driver. Enjoy your organized transfer to Brno!
Low Cost Private Transfer From Katowice International Airport to Ostrava City - One Way
Enjoy a relaxed piece of mind knowing that the last part of your journey to Ostrava will go smoothly without having the fear of overpaying for taxi’s or getting lost because of language barriers. After a long and dreading flight, we want you not to have to deal with language barriers and all other kinds of struggles you can endure in a foreign country. Therefore we will make sure that your private driver is awaiting you in the arrival terminal of the airport. He will make contact with you, assist you and your luggage to the car and immediately take you to your final destination in Ostrava city. While you are relaxing don’t forget to look out the windows: you might even pass by the famous Silesian Ostrava Castle or the iconic New Town Hall. To guarantee that no problems will occur we ask you to provide us with your flight number and the address of destination in Ostrava. With these details your private driver will monitor your flight and make sure to be there when you arrive. We will supply you with a travel voucher that you can present to your private driver.
Low Cost Private Transfer From Ostrava Leos Janácek Airport to Ostrava City - One Way
Enjoy the luxury of a private driver who brings you safely to Ostrava. Avoid the stress of waiting in lines and the hassle of public transportation. Do not get confused or worried because of language barriers or other problems. Once arrived to the arrival terminal you will find your private driver awaiting you with a sign bearing your name on it. Once you made contact with your driver he will assist and direct you to the vehicle and make sure you arrive to your destination in Ostrava city in comfort and safety. Enjoy a piece of mind knowing that everything is organised and enjoy the views while passing by the famous Silesian Ostrava Castleor the iconic Cathedral of the Divine Saviour. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Ostrava to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver.