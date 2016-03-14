Vienna Highlights: Guided Day Tour from Prague

Embark on an unique journey towards one of UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Vienna. This city located on the Danube River is considered to be the town of music, known for its historical sights, imperial palaces, museums and shopping. The journey takes about 3½ - 4 hours and you will arrive directly nearby a well-known public amusement park of Prater. You will recognize it thanks to its famous Giant Ferris Wheel, which offers an amazing view of the city. The minibus will arrive back for you in the evening. The guide will accompany you to the city center and will show you the main tourist spots. You will have the opportunity to admire the Gothic St. Stephen's cathedral or the seat of the emperors, Hofburg Castle. At the Albertina Gallery or in the Museum Quarter you will be able to see extensive collections of classic and modern art. You will also get the chance to visit Schönbrunn or Belvedere palaces. If you are keen on shopping, do not forget to walk down the Mariahilfer Strasse, which is well-known for its numerous shops and boutiques. While you are out walking at your own leisure time, you should definitely try to taste a traditional Sacher cake in one of the local cafes. Your tour will conclude back in Prague. Please note that currently, because of the current reconstruction works on Brno highway, the journey from Prague to Vienna might takes more time than the announced 3.5 hours.