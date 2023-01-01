Mělník Chateau

This Renaissance chateau was acquired by the Lobkowicz family in 1739, and they opened it to the public in 1992. You can wander through the former living quarters, which are crowded with a rich collection of baroque furniture and 17th- and 18th-century paintings, on a self-guided tour with English text. A separate tour descends to the 14th-century wine cellars where you can taste the chateau’s wines; a shop in the courtyard sells the chateau’s own label and hosts wine-tasting sessions (140Kč to 295Kč).

Additional rooms have changing exhibits of modern works and a fabulous collection of 17th-century maps and engravings detailing Europe’s great cities.