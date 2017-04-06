Welcome to Pafos
Ktima, the old centre of Pafos, is overall a calmer place, where locals go about their daily life as they have for decades. Its neighbourhoods are culturally rich, with handsome colonial buildings that house government institutions and many of the town’s museums.
Troodos and Kykkos Day Tour from Paphos
Our first stop is at the 12th CenturyChrysoroyiatissa Monastery dedicatedto “Our Lady of the GoldenPomegranate”.From there we drive through Paphosforest towards Kykkos, one of theholiest and richest monasteries inCyprus.It is here that the first President ofCyprus, Archbishop Makarios becamea young monk, and was later buriedaccording to his wishes. Amongthe most important treasures of themonastery is the icon of the “VirginMary”, which was reputedly painted bythe Apostle Luke himself. We will alsobe able to see many religious relics ofother saints.Our tour continues through thebeautiful Marathassa valley withits picturesque villages and lovelyscenery. We will stop at a local villagewhere we will have free time for lunch(not included in the price).Our final stop is at Omodos, abeautiful village located in the famouswine-producing area of Afames, in theLimassol district.We will walk through the cobbledstreets to the village square which islined with cafes and shops selling localproduce. We will visit the monastery ofthe Holy Cross, which houses a pieceof the rope used by the Romans tofasten Jesus to the cross, and see theold wine press, glass makers and othercraftsmen. There will be time to havea coffee or try the unique dessert wine‘commandaria’ and the local spiritcalled ‘zivania’.
Authentic Cyprus Historic Day Tour from Paphos
We begin our day with a stop at a pottery workshop in Yeroskipou village, where we will see how the potters continue the ancient traditional craft and if you are lucky you might even try your hand at the wheel. Our next stop is at the village square where we will see the unique 5-domed church of St Paraskevi, built in the 9th century reputedly on the site where the ancient temple of Aphrodite previously stood. We will also have a chance to see how the ‘loukoumia’ (Cyprus delights) are made and wander around the square with its local produce shops. From there we will go to a small village, Letymbou, where we will visit Sophia’s traditional house where you can see rooms with the original furniture and décor as wellas traditional costumes. You will learn how she bakes village bread in the clay oven and makes other local delicacies such as the traditional halloumi cheese. Afterwards we will have a special Cypriot breakfast prepared by Sophia with village style bread and coffee or tea (breakfast included in the price). Next we will visit the Saint Neophytos monastery and the “Enkleistra”, an enclosure which was carved out of the mountain in the 12th century by the hermit Neophytos and contains some of the finest Byzantine frescoes. The main church of the monastery was built around 200 years after the death of St Neophytos and is dedicated to the Virgin Mary. On the way back to Paphos we will visit a local winery where you will be guided through the wine production and have the chance to taste the different wines.
Kourion Theatre, Kolossi Castle, Cyprus Villages from Paphos
Rural Cyprus is at your fingertips on this whistle stop tour. The morning kicks off between 08.00 - 08.45 with a pickup from your hotel in Paphos. You will then go to Kourion – one of the most impressive archaeological sites on the island. It’s classic Greco-Roman, with a half-moon of seats facing out to sea.Kolossi Castle is the next stop. This Crusader-era castle is surrounded by flowering plants and a pretty courtyard. Lunch will be at a traditional taverna in the next village, Apsiou. Next, you will head for the mountain-ringed village of Omodos, where you will have free time to wander its skinny streets and Byzantine buildings.
Paphos Airport to Limassol Hotels Shared Arrival Transfer
Miss out on any lines for taxis or public transport when you arrive at Paphos International Airport by booking this shared arrival transfer service to selected hotels located on main touristic areas Paphos or Limassol. On arrival, simply proceed to the Destination Services Mobile Counter (ex Aeolos Travel) located close by the exit of the main airport building. There, a Destination Services representative, will meet the clients and escort them to the designated area. It’s that easy. If for any reason the clients are delayed in the baggage area, a member of the arriving party may proceed to the above location to notify the Destination Services representative. In any other case the emergency number can be used to notify the representative. Shuttle pick up times depend on various factors number of passengers, traffic in the area and relevant delays that may occur. Upon arrival the minimum waiting time can be 45 minutes. Maximum waiting time can be in some case up to 3 hours after customer arrival at the airport.
Famagusta, Varosha, Salamis, Choirokoitia Tour from Paphos
Start your excursion with a coffee break at Choirokoitia. Continue to Strovilia check point (passports necessary) to cross the United Nations Green Line. Your first stop will be the monastery of Saint Barnabas, built originally in the 5th century and now converted into a museum housing icons and archaeological artifacts. You will also see the tomb of Saint Barnabas. Next, you'll continue to the ancient Kingdom of Salamis built in the 12 Century BC by the Greeks, where you will visit the ancient theater and the gymnasium. Your next stop is the city of Famagusta with its Gothic churches, which is surrounded by the Venetian walls. There will be free time in the city to visit the Cathedral of Saint Nikolaos built in the year 1312 and converted in 1570 into a mosque, as well as time for shopping and lunch (lunch not included in the price). Before you depart for Paphos you'll drive past the “Ghost Town - Varosi” to see the ghost city, the abandoned houses and hotels, closed behind wire since 1974, and admire the best sandy beaches of the island.
Day Trip by Mini Bus to Akamas From Paphos
The first stop will be Avacas Gorge, a trekker’s paradise, offering spectacular views and a plethora of local flora and fauna, including the endangered centauria akamantis, an endemic plant found only in the gorge. The gorge itself is carved out of limestone rock rising as high as 30 meters and narrowing dramatically at one point.Our journey continues along the coastline towards Lara Bay, the nesting ground of two species of marine turtles, the green turtle (chelonia mydas) and the loggerhead turtle (caretta caretta). Learn about the Lara Turtle Conservation project, the life of these animals, and see their nests. If you are lucky, you might even see the baby turtles hatching (end of July to October). There will also be some time for swimmingat this secluded paradise beach.Our next stop will be Saint George Church, where three early Christian basilicas and a bath were found and excavated in the 1950’s. There will be free time for lunch.On our way back to the hotels we will see the Sea Caves, the mysterious wave cut ‘sculpture’ formed out of the natural rocky shore and beach caves.