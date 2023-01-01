The best strip of sand in Famagusta, and probably the weirdest beach you'll ever visit. The edge of the sand is rimmed with ruins of hotels with blown-out windows, and the southern end comes to an abrupt halt with a barricade of barbed wire and metal poles that run into the sea – with a soldier stationed in the watchtower above. Behind the barricade is the rest of Varosia's fine sweep of sand, backed by empty, decrepit hotel high-rises.

To get here, walk along the coast road (Havva Sentürk Caddesi) to the Palm Beach Hotel, head past the hotel and take the small alleyway signposted for the beach.