Palm Beach

Cyprus

The best strip of sand in Famagusta, and probably the weirdest beach you'll ever visit. The edge of the sand is rimmed with ruins of hotels with blown-out windows, and the southern end comes to an abrupt halt with a barricade of barbed wire and metal poles that run into the sea – with a soldier stationed in the watchtower above. Behind the barricade is the rest of Varosia's fine sweep of sand, backed by empty, decrepit hotel high-rises.

To get here, walk along the coast road (Havva Sentürk Caddesi) to the Palm Beach Hotel, head past the hotel and take the small alleyway signposted for the beach.

