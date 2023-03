The ruins of this once-stately and splendidly Gothic church are one of the most picturesque in the walled city. You can still make out the faint outlines of once-rich frescos upon the interior stone walls. Beside it is the smaller, Byzantine St Simeon's Church where Salamis' archbishop St Epiphanios was said to have been first buried before his body was carted off to Constantinople by Emperor Leo in the 9th century.