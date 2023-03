Although not open to the public, the magnificent facade of this mammoth 14th-century church, which has survived intact, gives you a good impression of what Famagusta would have looked like before most of its churches and monuments were ruined.

The church’s construction was funded by a local merchant, Simon Nostrano, between 1358 and 1369. During the Ottoman period it served as a mosque and after the British arrived it was used as a wheat store.