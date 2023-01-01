Loma de Cunagua

This wild, foliage-covered loma (hill), the province's only real high ground, was turned into a flora-and-fauna reserve in 1985. With its fabulous coastal views, abundant birdlife and quiet rustic ambience it doesn't really get the attention it deserves – although there's plenty to discover here, if you're willing to make the effort.

It's advisable to arrange a visit in advance by contacting Ecotur on Cayo Coco, which will subsequently ensure that a naturalist guide is on hand to lead you around the (unsignposted) trails and explain the unusual flora and fauna.

You'll need a car (or taxi) to reach the reserve, 18km east of Morón (signposted). After paying your entry fee at the gate, a 7km-long unpaved leads to the summit from where the walks start. A couple of cabins offer basic overnight accommodation for those in search of some rural tranquility. There's also a simple restaurant and lookout tower.