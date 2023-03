Anglers, listen up: 12km north of Morón, off the Cayo Coco road, this mangrove-rimmed, 4-sq-km lake has the island's best square-kilometer density of bass and trout. Four hours of fishing costs CUC$70. Speedboat trips (CUC$7) take in narrow, foliage-covered tributaries – as close to the Amazon as the province comes. You'll even be allowed to take the wheel if you want!

Not a fishing fanatic? Rock up at the decent, rustic bar-restaurant just for a drink or fish meal with a lake view.