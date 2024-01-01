Santa Gertrudis cattle are bred at this large Isla Turiguanó farm, on the main road just before you enter the causeway to Cayo Coco. The adjoining stadium is evidence that in rodeo-land Cuba is right up there with the Calgary Stampede. Cowboys, bulls, horses and lassos are out most weekends around 2pm for exciting 90-minute espectáculos (shows).
Ganado Santa Gertrudis
Ciego de Ávila Province
