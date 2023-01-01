Laguna de la Leche (Milk Lake), named for its reflective underwater lime deposits, is Cuba's largest natural lake (66 sq km). Its water content is a mixture of fresh and salt water, and anglers flock here to hook the abundant stocks of carp, tarpon, snook and tilapia. Guided fishing trips (CUC$70 for four hours) can be arranged at the main southern shore entrance.

For a little more, you can keep your catch and cook it on a mobile barbecue aboard a ship. Nonfishing boat excursions (CUC$20 for 45 minutes) are also available.

The lake is also the venue for the annual Morón Aquatic Carnival.