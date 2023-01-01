Laguna de la Leche

Ciego de Ávila Province

Laguna de la Leche (Milk Lake), named for its reflective underwater lime deposits, is Cuba's largest natural lake (66 sq km). Its water content is a mixture of fresh and salt water, and anglers flock here to hook the abundant stocks of carp, tarpon, snook and tilapia. Guided fishing trips (CUC$70 for four hours) can be arranged at the main southern shore entrance.

For a little more, you can keep your catch and cook it on a mobile barbecue aboard a ship. Nonfishing boat excursions (CUC$20 for 45 minutes) are also available.

The lake is also the venue for the annual Morón Aquatic Carnival.

