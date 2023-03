A small community with 49 red-roofed, Dutch-style dwellings, El Pueblo Holandés is on a hill next to the highway, 4km north of Laguna La Redonda. It was built in 1964 by Fidel's right-hand woman, Celia Sánchez, as a home for cattle workers. It's an interesting blip on the landscape and worth a short diversion to admire the architecture. Guided tours from Cayo Coco sometimes stop here.