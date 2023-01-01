Iglesia del Santo Ángel Custodio

Originally constructed in 1695, this church was pounded by a ferocious hurricane in 1846, after which it was entirely rebuilt in neo-Gothic style. Among the notable historical and literary figures to have passed through its handsome doors are 19th-century Cuban novelist Cirilo Villaverde, who set the main scene of his novel Cecilia Valdés o la loma del ángel here. Other notables include Félix Varela and José Martí, who were baptized in the church in 1788 and 1853, respectively.