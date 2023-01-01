Originally constructed in 1695, this church was pounded by a ferocious hurricane in 1846, after which it was entirely rebuilt in neo-Gothic style. Among the notable historical and literary figures to have passed through its handsome doors are 19th-century Cuban novelist Cirilo Villaverde, who set the main scene of his novel Cecilia Valdés o la loma del ángel here. Other notables include Félix Varela and José Martí, who were baptized in the church in 1788 and 1853, respectively.
Iglesia del Santo Ángel Custodio
Habana Vieja
Share