The brainchild of Gilberto Valladares, aka 'Papito,' this novel hairdressing salon is also a school and a small museum to the barber's art. Even better, with a little help from his friends (including the City Historian), Papito's barber theme has taken over the whole street, unofficially rechristened Callejón de los Peluqueros (Hairdresser's Alley) and now supported by more than 20 independent businesses.

Nearby there's a children's park with barber-themed apparatus, and down the street is Figaro's restaurant, named after the main character in The Barber of Seville.