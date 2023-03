To untangle the mysteries of the Santería religion, its saints and their powers, decamp to this museum–cultural center. Aside from sculpted effigies of the various orishas (deities), the association hosts tambores (Santería drum ceremonies) on Friday at 6pm (CUC$5). Check the noticeboard at the door for details. Note that there's a church dress code for the tambores (no shorts or tank tops).