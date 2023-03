A 10-minute hike up a stone staircase brings you to this anthropomorphic sculpture commemorating the 17th-century copper mine revolt of enslaved people. It's now the location of one of Cuba's most important Santería gatherings in July, Ceremonia a los Cimarrónes (part of the Fiesta del Caribe). Views are superb from up here; walk to the far side of the sculpture for a vista of copper-colored cliffs hanging over the aqua-green reservoir.

The way here is signposted in El Cobre.