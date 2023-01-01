Bacardí Rum Factory

While it's not as swanky as its modern Bermuda HQ, the original Bacardí factory, which opened in 1868, oozes history. Spanish-born founder Don Facundo dreamed up the world-famous Bacardí bat symbol after discovering a bat colony in the factory's rafters. The Cuban government continues to make traditional rum here – the signature Ron Caney brand, Ron Santiago and Ron Varadero.

The Bacardí family fled the island post-revolution. In total, the factory knocks out nine million liters of rum a year, 70% of which is exported. There are currently no factory tours, but the Barrita de Ron, a tourist bar attached to the factory, offers rum sales and tastings. A billboard opposite the station announces Santiago's modern battle cry: Rebelde ayer, hospitalaria hoy, heroica siempre (Rebellious yesterday, hospitable today, heroic always).