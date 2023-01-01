Parque Alameda

Below the Tivolí quarter, this narrow park embellishes a dockside promenade opened in 1840 and redesigned in 1893. Refurbishment for the 2015 quincentennial has made it the center of the Malecón (boardwalk) in the style of Havana's, also featuring a playground, palm trees and public wi-fi. The north end features the old clock tower, aduana (customs house) and cigar factory. With smart architecture, sea air and a dash of port-side sketchiness, it's good for a stroll.