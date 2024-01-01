José María Heredia y Heredia Statue

Santiago de Cuba

The traffic circle at the corner of Av Manduley and Calle 13 contains an impressive marble statue of poet José María Heredia y Heredia.

Nearby Santiago de Cuba attractions

1. Casa del Caribe

0.06 MILES

Founded in 1982 to study Caribbean life, this cultural institution organizes the Festival del Caribe and the Fiesta del Fuego every July and also hosts…

2. Palacio de Pioneros

0.11 MILES

This eclectic mansion (built 1906–10) was once the largest and most opulent in Santiago. Since 1974 it has been a developmental center for kids (pioneros)…

3. Museo de la Imagen

0.29 MILES

A short but fascinating journey through the history of Cuban photography from Kodak to Korda, with little CIA spy cameras and lots of old and contemporary…

4. Loma de San Juan

0.58 MILES

Future American president Teddy Roosevelt forged his reputation on this small hillock where, flanked by the immortal rough riders, he supposedly led a…

5. Moncada Museum

1.1 MILES

The museum inside the Cuartel Moncada is the best in town and one of the best in Cuba. Sometimes gory exhibits catalogue the details of the 1953 attack by…

6. Cuartel Moncada

1.11 MILES

Santiago's famous Moncada Barracks, a crenelated art deco building completed in 1938, is now synonymous with one of history's greatest failed putsches…

7. Palacio de Justicia

1.16 MILES

On the opposite side of the street to Parque Histórico Abel Santamaría, this court building was taken by fighters led by Raúl Castro during the Moncada…

8. Plaza de la Revolución

1.17 MILES

As with all Cuban cities, Santiago has its bombastic Revolution Square. This one's placed strategically at the junction of two sweeping avenues and…