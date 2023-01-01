Casa del Caribe

Founded in 1982 to study Caribbean life, this cultural institution organizes the Festival del Caribe and the Fiesta del Fuego every July and also hosts various concert nights. The portal of all things Santería and folklórico, this cultural institution can arrange dance lessons in conga, son and salsa for CUC$10 per hour. Resident staff member Juan Eduardo Castillo can also organize lessons in percussion. Real aficionados can inquire about in-depth courses on Afro-Cuban religions and culture.