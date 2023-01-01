As with all Cuban cities, Santiago has its bombastic Revolution Square. This one's placed strategically at the junction of two sweeping avenues and anchored by an eye-catching statue of dedicated city hero (and native son), Antonio Maceo, atop his horse and surrounded by 23 raised machetes. Underneath the giant mound/plinth a small reverential museum contains info on his life. Other notable buildings bordering the square include modern Teatro José María Heredia and the National Bus Station.
Plaza de la Revolución
Santiago de Cuba
