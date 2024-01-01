Reserva Ecological Alturas de Banao

Sancti Spíritus Province

This reserve between Trinidad and Sancti Spíritus is a mountain refuge with waterfalls, forest and steep limestone cliffs in the Guamuhaya range.

  • Museo Historico Municipal and rooftops.

    Museo Histórico Municipal

    26.66 MILES

    Just off Plaza Mayor, this grandiose mansion, Trinidad's main museum, belonged to the Borrell family from 1827 to 1830. Later it passed to a German…

  • Casa de la Guayabera

    Casa de la Guayabera

    9.92 MILES

    The favored uniform of South American strongman presidents and blushing grooms at Mexican beach weddings, the guayabera shirt was purportedly 'invented'…

  • Puente Yayabo

    Puente Yayabo

    9.88 MILES

    Looking like something out of an English country village, this quintuple-arched bridge is Sancti Spíritus' signature sight. Built by the Spanish in 1815,…

  • San Isidro de los Destiladeros

    San Isidro de los Destiladeros

    18.67 MILES

    After lengthy excavations, the ruins of this once grand sugar mill are accessible to the public. Dating from the early 1830s and sophisticated for its…

  • Mirador de la Loma del Puerto

    Mirador de la Loma del Puerto

    24.77 MILES

    Six kilometers east of Trinidad on the road to Sancti Spíritus, this 192m-high lookout provides the best eagle-eye view of the valley with – if you're…

  • Plaza Mayor

    Plaza Mayor

    26.61 MILES

    Trinidad's remarkably peaceful main square is located in the heart of the casco histórico and is the town's most photographed spot.

  • Parque Serafín Sánchez

    Parque Serafín Sánchez

    10.09 MILES

    While not Cuba's shadiest or most atmospheric square, pretty Serafín Sánchez is full of understated Sancti Spíritus elegance. Metal chairs laid out inside…

  • Manaca Iznaga

    Manaca Iznaga

    19.27 MILES

    Founded in 1750, this important estate is the focal point of the valley. It was purchased in 1795 by Pedro Iznaga, who became one of Cuba's wealthiest men…

