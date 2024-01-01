This reserve between Trinidad and Sancti Spíritus is a mountain refuge with waterfalls, forest and steep limestone cliffs in the Guamuhaya range.
Reserva Ecological Alturas de Banao
Sancti Spíritus Province
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.66 MILES
Just off Plaza Mayor, this grandiose mansion, Trinidad's main museum, belonged to the Borrell family from 1827 to 1830. Later it passed to a German…
9.92 MILES
The favored uniform of South American strongman presidents and blushing grooms at Mexican beach weddings, the guayabera shirt was purportedly 'invented'…
9.88 MILES
Looking like something out of an English country village, this quintuple-arched bridge is Sancti Spíritus' signature sight. Built by the Spanish in 1815,…
San Isidro de los Destiladeros
18.67 MILES
After lengthy excavations, the ruins of this once grand sugar mill are accessible to the public. Dating from the early 1830s and sophisticated for its…
24.77 MILES
Six kilometers east of Trinidad on the road to Sancti Spíritus, this 192m-high lookout provides the best eagle-eye view of the valley with – if you're…
26.61 MILES
Trinidad's remarkably peaceful main square is located in the heart of the casco histórico and is the town's most photographed spot.
10.09 MILES
While not Cuba's shadiest or most atmospheric square, pretty Serafín Sánchez is full of understated Sancti Spíritus elegance. Metal chairs laid out inside…
19.27 MILES
Founded in 1750, this important estate is the focal point of the valley. It was purchased in 1795 by Pedro Iznaga, who became one of Cuba's wealthiest men…
Nearby Sancti Spíritus Province attractions
9.88 MILES
Looking like something out of an English country village, this quintuple-arched bridge is Sancti Spíritus' signature sight. Built by the Spanish in 1815,…
9.92 MILES
The favored uniform of South American strongman presidents and blushing grooms at Mexican beach weddings, the guayabera shirt was purportedly 'invented'…
9.95 MILES
This small museum had a 2012 refurb and displays 19th-century furniture and decorations in an imposing 17th-century building that once belonged to the…
4. Iglesia Parroquial Mayor del Espíritu Santo
10 MILES
Overlooking Plaza Honorato is this beautiful blue church that underwent a Lazarus-like renovation for the 2014 anniversary. Originally constructed of wood…
10.03 MILES
Formerly known as Plaza de Jesús, this tiny square was where the Spanish authorities once conducted grisly public hangings. Later on, it hosted a produce…
10.06 MILES
Not much of a natural history museum, this colonial house just off Parque Serafín Sánchez has a stuffed crocodile (which will scare the wits out of your…
10.07 MILES
One of those Cuban museums where the collection logs the history of Sancti Spíritus. It also includes a dusty stash of ephemera that comprises English…
8. Centro de Interpretación de la Ciudad
10.09 MILES
Featuring a requisite scale model of the city, this interpretive center also has photographs of the 2014 excavation of the former convent under what is…