If there's an exhibition on while you're in town, this cutting-edge gallery in the nearby town of Velika Gorica (18km southeast of central Zagreb by car) is worth the trek. Emphasis is placed on art that has arisen out of the social, political and cultural changes Croatia has experienced in the past 15 years.
Galerija Galženica
Zagreb
