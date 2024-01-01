Galerija Galženica

Zagreb

LoginSave

If there's an exhibition on while you're in town, this cutting-edge gallery in the nearby town of Velika Gorica (18km southeast of central Zagreb by car) is worth the trek. Emphasis is placed on art that has arisen out of the social, political and cultural changes Croatia has experienced in the past 15 years.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Museum of Broken Relationships

    Museum of Broken Relationships

    8.42 MILES

    From romances that withered to broken family connections, this wonderfully quirky museum explores the mementos left over after a relationship ends…

  • Mirogoj Cemetery

    Mirogoj

    9.29 MILES

    A 10-minute ride north of the city centre (or a 30-minute walk through leafy streets) takes you to one of the most beautiful cemeteries in Europe, sited…

  • Posavje Museum

    Posavje Museum

    26.4 MILES

    Housed in Brežice Castle, the Posavje Museum is one of provincial Slovenia’s richest museums, particularly for its archaeological and ethnographic…

  • Croatian Museum of Naïve Art

    Croatian Museum of Naïve Art

    8.45 MILES

    A feast for fans of Croatia’s naive art (a form that was highly fashionable locally and worldwide during the 1960s and ’70s and has declined somewhat…

  • Dolac open market, with Cathedral of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary and Saint Stephen (Sveti Stjepan) in background, Zagreb, Croatia

    Dolac Market

    8.29 MILES

    Right in the heart of the city, Zagreb’s bustling fruit and vegetable market has been trader-central since the 1930s when the city authorities set up a…

  • Zagreb, croatia - September 8, 2016: view of the funicular station in the city

    Funicular Railway

    8.39 MILES

    This very short, and steep, funicular railway line, constructed in 1888, connects the Lower and Upper Towns of Zagreb.

  • Zagreb, Croatia - July 21, 2014: Mestrovic Pavilion (circa 1938) in Zagreb, Croatia. Also as the Home of Croatian Artists, the official seat of the Croatian Association of Artists (HDLU)

    Croatian Association of Artists

    7.78 MILES

    East of the centre, this gallery is housed in one of the few architectural works by Ivan Meštrović and has a busy and diverse rolling program of…

  • Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park

    Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje Nature Park

    22.77 MILES

    Samobor is a good jumping-off point for hiking into the Žumberak Samoborsko Gorje, a mountain system that links the high peaks of the Alps with the…

View more attractions

Nearby Zagreb attractions

1. Museum of Contemporary Art

6.15 MILES

Housed in a city icon designed by local star architect Igor Franić, this museum displays both solo and thematic group shows by Croatian and international…

2. Open My Eyes That I May See Mural

6.18 MILES

This 90m long montage-style mural by acclaimed Croatian street artist OKO brightens up the western side of the Museum of Contemporary Art.

3. Boćarski Dom

7.41 MILES

Let the tots run free. This park has the best in playground equipment, playing fields and a rollerblading ramp. There's also a relaxing path along the…

4. Galerija Miroslav Kraljević

7.77 MILES

Founded in 1986, this contemporary art space east of the city centre dedicates itself to visual art. It has a dynamic repertoire of exhibitions, lectures,…

5. Croatian Association of Artists

7.78 MILES

East of the centre, this gallery is housed in one of the few architectural works by Ivan Meštrović and has a busy and diverse rolling program of…

6. City Waterfall Mural

7.79 MILES

This highly detailed black and white waterfall mural is the work of local street artist Miron Milić.

7. Art Pavilion

7.83 MILES

This stunning, yellow art nouveau–style pavilion presents changing exhibitions of contemporary art.In the past it's hosted major works by Rodin and Miró…

8. Botanical Garden

7.89 MILES

If you need a change from museums and galleries, take a break in this lovely, verdant retreat. Laid out in 1890, the garden has 10,000 species of plants…